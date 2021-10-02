CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PHELAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phelan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cF2XFHt00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

