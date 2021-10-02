CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay, CA

Lindsay Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

LINDSAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cF2XEPA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Lindsay

(LINDSAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lindsay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
