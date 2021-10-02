CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Weather Forecast For Wendell

Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WENDELL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wendell, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

