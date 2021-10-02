Weather Forecast For Wendell

WENDELL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



