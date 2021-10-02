Weather Forecast For Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0