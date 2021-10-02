Weather Forecast For Carencro

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.