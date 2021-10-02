CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

Saturday sun alert in Monaca — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Monaca (PA) Weather Channel
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MONACA, PA) A sunny Saturday is here for Monaca, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monaca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2WxR200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

