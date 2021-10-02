Coffeyville Weather Forecast
COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
