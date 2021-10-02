CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Coffeyville Weather Forecast

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2WwYJ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel

Coffeyville, KS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

