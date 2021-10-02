CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamond, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rosamond

 9 days ago

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cF2Wumr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

