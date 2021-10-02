CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Weather Forecast For Enfield

 9 days ago

ENFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2Wtu800

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

