Corydon, IN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CORYDON, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Corydon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corydon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2WqFx00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corydon, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

