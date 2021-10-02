CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylvester, GA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Sylvester

Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SYLVESTER, GA) A sunny Saturday is here for Sylvester, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sylvester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2WpNE00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lockport (LA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Lockport

(LOCKPORT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lockport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LOCKPORT, LA
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Farmersville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FARMERSVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvester, GA
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Flat Rock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FLAT ROCK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flat Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Monaca — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MONACA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monaca. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MONACA, PA
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvester, GA
168
Followers
606
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy