Weather Forecast For Semmes
SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
