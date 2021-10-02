4-Day Weather Forecast For Owings
OWINGS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
