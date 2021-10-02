CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millbrook, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Millbrook

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MILLBROOK, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cF2WjK600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Millbrook — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MILLBROOK, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Millbrook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MILLBROOK, AL
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel

Millbrook, AL
198
Followers
603
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy