Cottondale, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Cottondale

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COTTONDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2WiRN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

City
