Cottonwood, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Cottonwood

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

