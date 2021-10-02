CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Gray

Gray (LA) Weather Channel
Gray (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GRAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gray (LA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Gray

(GRAY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
