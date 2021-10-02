Daily Weather Forecast For Gray
GRAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
