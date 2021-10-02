CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey, TX

Saturday has sun for Aubrey — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(AUBREY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aubrey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aubrey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cF2WYYz00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

