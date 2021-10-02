CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MS

Florence Weather Forecast

Florence (MS) Weather Channel
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cF2WWnX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Florence is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(FLORENCE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Florence. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
