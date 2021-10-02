CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle Weather Forecast

Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DARDANELLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cF2WVuo00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

