Interlachen Weather Forecast

INTERLACHEN, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.