CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lavonia, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lavonia

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cF2WSGd00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lavonia

(LAVONIA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lavonia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LAVONIA, GA
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia, GA
191
Followers
609
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy