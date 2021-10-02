Daily Weather Forecast For Lavonia
LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
