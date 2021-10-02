CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Adel

Adel (GA) Weather Channel
Adel (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ADEL, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2WRNu00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

