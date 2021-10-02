CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

Weather Forecast For Ocklawaha

Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OCKLAWAHA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2WN6E00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

