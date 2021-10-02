CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Daily Weather Forecast

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cF2WLKm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Smithfield, VA
