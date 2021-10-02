CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angier, NC

Angier Daily Weather Forecast

Angier (NC) Weather Channel
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cF2WGv900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(ANGIER, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Angier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ANGIER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angier, NC
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ANGIER, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Angier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
ANGIER, NC
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier, NC
128
Followers
583
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy