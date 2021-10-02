CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roanoke

 9 days ago

ROANOKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cF2WCOF00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

