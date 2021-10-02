CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calera, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Calera

Calera (AL) Weather Channel
Calera (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CALERA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cF2W0sm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera (AL) Weather Channel

Calera, AL
163
Followers
605
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy