CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falling Waters, WV

Weather Forecast For Falling Waters

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cF2VzEh00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Falling Waters, WV
215
Followers
604
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy