Farmerville, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Farmerville

Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

