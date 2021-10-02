CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomaston, GA

Thomaston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

THOMASTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2VtwL00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

