Marion Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARION, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
