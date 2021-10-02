CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Marion Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marion (AR) Weather Channel
Marion (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MARION, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cF2Vs3c00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

