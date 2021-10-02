CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

Ahoskie (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AHOSKIE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2ViTa00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Ahoskie

(AHOSKIE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ahoskie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
AHOSKIE, NC
City
Ahoskie, NC
Ahoskie, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

