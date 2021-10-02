CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edenton, NC

Saturday sun alert in Edenton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(EDENTON, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Edenton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cF2Vhar00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edenton: Sunday, October 10: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 11: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12:
EDENTON, NC
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton, NC
167
Followers
610
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy