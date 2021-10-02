CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Parrish (FL) Weather Channel
Parrish (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PARRISH, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Parrish. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Parrish:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cF2VcBE00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parrish, FL
Parrish (FL) Weather Channel

Parrish (FL) Weather Channel

Parrish, FL
