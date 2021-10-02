CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

LYONS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2VXiT00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

