Flames Fantasy Sleeper Options for 2021-22

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With October quickly approaching, we are now less than a month away from the start of the 2021-22 NBA season! This means that draft day is right around the corner for your fantasy basketball league. And while it is not absolutely necessary to have a strong draft, as plenty of fantasy players have had success building their teams through trades and the waiver wire, it sure does help a lot when you have a great team from day one. To help with that, here are my 2021-22 preseason small forward rankings and insights heading into the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO