Tolleson, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tolleson

 9 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2VRQ700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

