A 30-Minute Full-Body Workout You'll Want to Do Every Week
If one of your exercise goals is to get stronger, you’ll want to bookmark this 30-minute full-body workout as one to keep coming back to time and time again. That’s because this routine is a great opportunity to employ the technique of progressive overload, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, C.P.T., owner of Strong with Sivan, tells SELF. Progressive overload is a tried-and-true strength-building method where you gradually and continually increase the amount of work you’re doing in a routine, whether it’s by lifting more weight or doing more reps with the same amount of weight.www.self.com
Comments / 0