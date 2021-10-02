CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Linguists Lament Slang Ban In London School

By Posted by BeauHD
News Slashdot
 9 days ago

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian:. A London secondary school is trying to stop its pupils from using "basically" at the beginning of sentences and deploying phrases such as "oh my days" in a crackdown on "fillers" and "slang" in the classroom. Ark All Saints academy has produced lists of "banned" language which includes "he cut his eyes at me", which the Collins dictionary says originates in the Caribbean and means to look rudely at a person and then turn away sharply while closing one's eyes dismissively. Neither should they use "that's long," which can mean something that is boring or tedious, or "that's a neck" which indicates a comment or action is stupid. "Bare," "wow," "cuss" and "oh my God" are also out. The list -- which is intended to steer the language used in formal learning situations and exams rather than in the playground -- has drawn criticism from linguists who described it as "crude and shortsighted ... a disservice and discredit to young people."

news.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Basically, like, pupils ordered to stop writing in slang

The words "basically" and "like" are among words that are now forbidden in a slang ban at a London secondary school. Ark All Saints academy in Camberwell, south east London, has produced a list of terms and phrases pupils should no longer use in the classroom in a bid to prepare them for the more formal tone required for exams and the job market.
U.K.
Literary Hub

A British school just banned slang—and it’s irritating linguists.

This week, London’s Ark All Saints Academy produced a list of words and phrases banned from their classes. But it’s not a list of insults or hateful language: it’s a list of slang and filler words, in the hopes students will express themselves more formally. The Guardian was able to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Secondary school bans students from using slang terms such as ‘like’ and ‘bare’

A London secondary school has “banned” its pupils from using slang, with phrases on the prohibited list including “that’s long”, “bare” and “oh my days”.Students at the Ark All Saints Academy in southeast London are also not permitted to use the terms “basically”, “like”, and “you know” at the beginning of sentences.As reported by The Guardian, the list of banned words and phrases only applies to formal learning situations and exams, and can still be used among pupils on the playground.The school said the words have been “showing up a lot in pupils’ work”.Lucy Frame, the principal of the Camberwell...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Slang#Secondary School#Language Learning#Uk
Telegraph

Oscar Jerome, review: old school jazz meets South London soul

The first thing you hear are the drums: tumbling, relentless, insisting that you move. Then comes the bass, so loud it thuds against your ribcage like a heartbeat gone feral. The lights dim to a blue fog as a man with floppy hair and smile starts to sing, over the buzz and twang of his own guitar riffs. This is jazz – but not as you know it.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Jesy Nelson ethnicity revealed as blackfishing controversy reignites

Former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson is back and better than ever. Fans now want to know her ethnicity following the music video for her debut solo track Boyz. Jesy has been accused by fans of blackfishing – a term that refers to someone who is non-Black people and has altered their appearance to appear Black or somewhat racially ambiguous.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave. In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Influencer and NFL player receive racist abuse over inter-racial marriage: ‘This still exists’

Allison Rochell, a TikTok influencer who married Indianapolis football player Isaac Rochell earlier this year, shared racist comments she received on Instagram following a post about her inter-racial marriage three weeks ago.In the 10-second TikTok video captioned “reminder that this still exists,” Rochell shared comments such as “abomination”, “vile”, “say NO to interracial marriages” and “burn the coal pay the toll.” “Coal burning” is a derogatory term for white women in relationships with Black men. Some hateful comments included references to the end of her “bloodline status” and the “wipe out” of a lineage, while others chose to remind...
NFL
meaws.com

'Had enough' Joan Collins doubles down on refusal to mention Sussexes amid cancel culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the UK, known as “Megxit”.The esteemed Hollywood actress was born in London but spent a number of years in the US where she worked on shows such as the 80s soap opera, Dynasty.These days Dame Joan splits her time between her Belgravia home and spending summers in the South Of France, but always keeps up to date with the latest international news.She follows the culture wars carefully and reads the media landscape astutely.
CELEBRITIES
News Slashdot

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus Have Been Suffering Global Outage For More Than 3 Hours Now

Well for a company the size of Facebook, this may not be too far from the truth. The guy who knows how to fix the problem, probably isn't being called to help fix the problem. Because it is currently having Execs yelling at kids who just started. To fix the problem, while the older engineer who had encountered the problem, may had moved past the data center, and onto a different department.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy