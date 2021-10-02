CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel
Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Pleasant Prairie

(PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasant Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasant Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Pleasant Prairie, WI
Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel

Pleasant Prairie, WI
