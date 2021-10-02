CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cF2UzGu00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
