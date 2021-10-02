CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines launches fundraising push for $6.8 million Raccoon River pedestrian, bike bridge

theperrychief.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Des Moines launched a fundraising campaign Wednesday for a pedestrian and bike bridge being built to connect Walnut Woods State Park with Racoon River Park. The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce will hold a fundraiser Saturday for the the Raccoon River Pedestrian Bridge at Racoon River Park. An 11-mile bike ride starts at 11 a.m., and cardboard boat races begin at 2 p.m. Other family festivities and music will run until 6 p.m. Donations can be made to the Des Moines-based Great Outdoors Foundation, which is supporting the effort.

www.theperrychief.com

