Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My in-laws died a few years ago, and we received some money, about $12,000, which we used to pay off one car and do some home repair on our 25-year-old house. However, our two kids received $30,000—each. Gran left each kid a note telling them about their “college fund.” Both kids received full scholarships—even through their master’s programs. Neither one wants a Ph.D. What was my MIL thinking? We couldn’t pay for college? That she doesn’t trust us with money? We’d love to finish our house repairs (repairs—not remodel), plus have a little breathing room. We have it in a separate account because they were minors at the time. Our daughter has taken over hers. Our son just asks for money when he needs it (he just bought two new tires). It came from that account. We have not spent their money on anything except their large needs that we couldn’t afford. However, I’m …

