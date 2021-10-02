CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.

Slate

I’m So Tempted to Dip Into the Money My Kids Inherited From Their Grandma

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My in-laws died a few years ago, and we received some money, about $12,000, which we used to pay off one car and do some home repair on our 25-year-old house. However, our two kids received $30,000—each. Gran left each kid a note telling them about their “college fund.” Both kids received full scholarships—even through their master’s programs. Neither one wants a Ph.D. What was my MIL thinking? We couldn’t pay for college? That she doesn’t trust us with money? We’d love to finish our house repairs (repairs—not remodel), plus have a little breathing room. We have it in a separate account because they were minors at the time. Our daughter has taken over hers. Our son just asks for money when he needs it (he just bought two new tires). It came from that account. We have not spent their money on anything except their large needs that we couldn’t afford. However, I’m …
KIDS
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
#Extended Family
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: A firm request from Grandpa’s final wish

Beloved readers, I have enjoyed writing this column for so many years. Of all the articles, columns, manuals, stories, songs, jingles, and other things I have written, my association with The Voice has been the most personally fulfilling in my career. I am truly blessed to be a part of the community of The Voice. I thank my neighbors, my readers, my supporters, and my detractors, for having given to me the gift of acceptance. I leave you now with this thought: No matter what life brings to you; you can get through it as long as you have love in your heart. When you think about another person always remember, “Just like me, that person has hopes, dreams, hurts, and ambitions. All that person wants, is to live the life God gave them.” Grandpa loves you. I bid you peace.
INDIANA STATE
todaysparent.com

I never told my daughter she was adopted—then she discovered it on her own

I was born in Portugal in a little town named Ovar where I was raised until I was nine. I grew up very poor and lived in a small three-room house with my parents, younger sisters, and grandma. In 1967, my maternal grandfather made arrangements for us to come to the United States to have a better life. We came at the end of 1969, went to school, and by the age of twelve, I was helping out my parents by washing dishes in a restaurant. By 1976, at the age of sixteen, I had met the love of my life who would later be my husband—his name was Rocky.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wbaltv.com

'He was a great man': Family mourns father, husband who died of COVID-19

A Cherry Hill family is in mourning after their husband and father died from COVID-19 Sunday. Christine Summers said she believes her son caught the disease at school and passed it on to their family. She said she wishes there was a better virtual learning option so other families don't have to go through this.
BALTIMORE, MD

