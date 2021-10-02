Latest products to enhance your Bears tailgate

Enjoy ergonomically designed desk pads that enhance comfort when you lean on your desk! Give your elbows, wrists, and forearms the comfort they deserve with the Jelbows desk pad collection. Available in small or big sizes—4” and 6” diameter—and 2 different finishes—gel or performance fabric—they also come in a variety of colors. This series offers soft and comfortable support. Jelbows offer a transportable, versatile, cleanable, and even customizable solution. Jelbows also has a desk strip with massage dots. This option offers something that lays longer from side to side. All of the Jelbows products enhance comfort and alleviate pain associated with arthritis, bursitis, and carpal tunnel. No matter where you find yourself working these days—in your car or at a desk, counter, kitchen table, coffee shop, etc.—Jelbows provide a simple solution for common discomfort.
Comments / 0