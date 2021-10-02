CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NC

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Claremont

Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Claremont, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claremont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2USL300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Claremont Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claremont: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny
CLAREMONT, NC
Sun forecast for Claremont — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CLAREMONT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claremont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
