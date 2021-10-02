CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connelly Springs, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

 9 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cF2UO3N00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connelly Springs, NC
