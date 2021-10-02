CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siler City, NC

Siler City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SILER CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2UKWT00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SILER CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Siler City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SILER CITY, NC
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City, NC
140
Followers
579
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy