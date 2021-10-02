CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovington, NM

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LOVINGTON, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lovington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cF2UHsI00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lovington, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JESUP, GA
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

Lovington, NM
209
Followers
505
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy