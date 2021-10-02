CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Springs, CA

Saturday sun alert in Valley Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(VALLEY SPRINGS, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Valley Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valley Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cF2UEE700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

